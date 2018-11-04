Indiana State wins 3OT thriller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State football defeated South Dakota in triple overtime at Memorial Stadium Saturday for the program's third straight win. The 51-48 victory came off a touchdown throw from Ryan Boyle to Dante Hendrix.

Boyle accounted for a school-record seven total touchdown, five passing and two rushing.

Check out the video for highlights and post-game reaction from the Sycamores.