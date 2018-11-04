TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State football defeated South Dakota in triple overtime at Memorial Stadium Saturday for the program's third straight win. The 51-48 victory came off a touchdown throw from Ryan Boyle to Dante Hendrix.
Boyle accounted for a school-record seven total touchdown, five passing and two rushing.
Check out the video for highlights and post-game reaction from the Sycamores.
Related Content
- Indiana State wins 3OT thriller
- North Daviess wins thriller over Shoals
- South wins overtime thriller against North
- Edgewood falls in 2OT thriller
- South Knox wins triple overtime thriller against Linton
- Indiana State wins exhibition against Rose-Hulman
- Indiana State debuts at home with exhibition win
- McGuire pilots Western Illinois to 45-0 win at Indiana State
- Indiana State lands Iowa transfer
- Washington contributes in Indiana All-Star win
Scroll for more content...