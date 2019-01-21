Clear
Indiana State honors '79 Final Four team

The Larry Bird-led team is the most successful in ISU history, going 33-1 and reaching the national championship game.

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 12:24 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sycamore fans packed in to Hulman Center Saturday to watch as Indiana State paid homage to the 1978-1979 Sycamores that advanced all the way to the Final Four.

