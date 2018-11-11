Clear

Indiana State downs ranked rival

The Sycamores defeated the Illinois State 28-23 for their fourth-straight victory.

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 12:18 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State football team pulled off an upset Saturday over rival no. 22 Illinois State. The Sycamores defeated the Redbirds 28-23 for their fourth-straight victory.

The win secures a winning record for the Trees, who finished 0-11 last season.

Indiana State wraps up the regular season next Saturday against Western Illinois. A win would give ISU a chance to qualify for the FCS football playoffs.

Click on the video to see Sports 10's highlights and the Sycamores' reaction to the big game.

