Indiana State WBB Picks Up Their Third Straight Win

Indiana State picks up their third straight win as they dispatched Western Illinois 78-51.
Sycamores welcomed the Leathernecks to the Hulman Center Monday Evening.
Posted: Dec 7, 2020 10:52 PM
