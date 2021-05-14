Indiana State comes back late to beat Southern Illinois 5-4.
The Sycamores are back at Bob Warn Field for a weekend series with the Salukis.
Posted: May 14, 2021 10:43 PM
Related Content
- Indiana State Takes Game 1 Against Southern Illinois
- Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Softball
- CBB: Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois
- Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Softball
- Southern Illinois escapes in OT, beats Indiana State, 76-72
- Indiana State prepares for Eastern Illinois
- ISU softball falls to Southern Illinois
- Indiana State Snaps Two Game Losing Streak
- ISU baseball beats Illinois State
- ISU men pound Illinois State
Scroll for more content...