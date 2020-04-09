Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Basketball seires cancelled

The Indiana-Kentucky All-Star basketball games have been cancelled for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials from both states announced Thursday (April 9).

With governmental leadership in both states implementing stay-at-home mandates, schools being closed for the remainder of the academic year and group gatherings limited to 10 people are fewer through late May, Indiana game director Mike Broughton and Kentucky game director Scott Chalk jointly agreed that the All-Star series would not be contested in 2020.

All-Star leadership from both states understands the seriousness of this pandemic and supports measures being implemented by governmental leadership in both states. Thus with great disappointment, the All-Star leadership is canceling the All-Star competition for this year.

The cancellation includes the Indiana-Kentucky Senior Games (that were to be on June 5 at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Ky., and June 6 at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis) and the Indiana-Kentucky Junior Games (that were to be on June 1 at Floyd Central High School).

On the Indiana side only, the cancellation also includes the Indiana Junior-Senior Games (that were to be on June 3, site not yet announced) and the All-Star Shootout for current high school teams (that was to be on June 6 at Ben Davis High School).

It is planned that all aspects of the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Series will resume in 2021. Tentative dates for the 2021 All-Star games will be June 4 in Kentucky and June 5 at Southport Fieldhouse.

“I am sad for the players and coaches who comprise this year’s All-Star teams,” Broughton said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the seniors who made the team, but they do have the satisfaction that they are an Indiana All-Star for life. “We wish all members of the 2020 All-Stars a great transition to college after their fantastic high school careers.”

Broughton also expressed gratitude to Perry Township Schools superintendent Patrick Mapes and Southport High School officials for their work on hosting the 2020 games that now will not be played.

“I want to thank Pat Mapes and Southport High School for their help in setting up this year’s games,” Broughton said. “All fans who purchased tickets for this year’s event at Southport will receive refunds.”

The boys’ portion of the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star series dates to 1940 with games being played in 78 of the 81 years. Games also were not played in 1943 and 1944 because of World War II. The girls’ portion of the All-Star series was added in 1976, and it had been contested for 44 consecutive years. This will be the first interruption in the girls’ series. The Indiana boys hold a 99-44 advantage in the games with Kentucky. The Indiana girls lead 50-38 in their series with the Bluegrass state.

The Indiana All-Stars were created in 1939 and played a game against the state champion Frankfort Hot Dogs that year. The series against Kentucky was started in 1940.

Indiana-Kentucky Junior All-Star games have been contested five times over the past eight years. That series, with two games each year for boys and girls, has been played in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018 and 2019. The Indiana Junior Boys lead 6-4 in their series with Kentucky. The Indiana Junior Girls hold a 9-1 advantage in their series with Kentucky.

The Indiana Junior All-Stars were started in 1996. The Indiana Junior All-Stars have played exhibition games against the Indiana senior All-Stars for 25 years – 1996 through 2019. The Indiana senior boys and Indiana senior girls both hold 39-10 advantages in the Senior-Junior games.

The All-Star Shootout has been held on the day of the Indiana seniors’ home game against Kentucky each year starting in 2009. The Shootout is an event where high school teams each receive two “shootout games” for their teams in the morning or early afternoon. The players and coaches on those high school teams also receive a ticket to attend the Indiana-Kentucky senior games that evening as part of their participation in the Shootout.

For your reference, players and coaches selected to the 2020 IndyStar Indiana All-Star teams are listed below.

2020 IndyStar Indiana Boys All-Stars

Name, School, Height, Pos., PPG, College Choice

Tre Coleman, Jeffersonville, 6-6, F, 14.6, Nevada

Dre Davis, Lawrence Central, 6-6, F, 21.6, Louisville

Johnell Davis, Gary 21st Century, 6-4, G, 31.4, Florida Atlantic

Malek Edwards, Brownsburg, 6-6, F, 17.1, Marian

Trey Galloway, Culver Academy, 6-5, G, 21.4, Indiana

Anthony Leal, Bloomington South, 6-5, G, 18.2, Indiana

Mabor Majak, Hamilton Southeastern, 7-0, C, 11.9, Cleveland State

Sincere McMahon, Crispus Attucks, 6-1, G, 26.1, Western Illinois

Nijel Pack, Lawrence Central, 6-1, G, 17.7, Kansas State

Tayson Parker, Northwestern, 6-1, G, 28.8, Indiana Wesleyan

Tony Perkins, Lawrence North, 6-4, G, 17.7, Iowa

Kiyron Powell, Evansville Bosse, 6-11, C, 14.2, Houston

Charlie Yoder, Westview, 6-4, G, 27.3, undecided

Head coach: Ryan Osborn, Carmel

Assistant coaches: Mark Detweiler, Delta; Nate Hawkins, Heritage Hills

2020 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

No., Name, School, Height, Pos., PPG, College Choice

Allison Bosse, Brownsburg, 5-8, G, 17.0, Marian

Kendall Bostic, Northwestern, 6-1, F, 20.5, Michigan State

Ella Collier, Danville, 6-0, G, 23.5, Marian

Katie Davidson, Lawrence North, 5-10, G, 10.7, Miami (Ohio)

Nan Garcia, Jeffersonville, 6-0, F, 18.8, Penn State

Khera Goss, Ben Davis, 5-11, F, 14.6, Toledo

Sydney Graber, Homestead, 6-0, F, 15.1, Central Michigan

Madison Layden, Northwestern, 6-1, G, 25.6, Purdue

Rachel Loobie, Franklin Central, 6-1, G/F, 21.0, Central Michigan

Ra’Shaya Kyle, Marion, 6-6, C, 27.3, Purdue

Jasmine McWilliams, North Central, 5-11, F, 12.1, Northwestern

Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern, 6-2, G/F, 24.8, Oregon

Dash Shaw, Crown Point, 5-6, G, 13.5, Purdue-Northwest

Kristian Young, Lawrence North, 5-5, G, 10.7, Illinois-Chicago

Head coach: Jeff Allen, Bedford North Lawrence

Assistant coaches: Donna Buckley, Noblesville; Doug Springer, Northridge

2020 IndyStar Indiana Boys Junior All-Stars

CORE GROUP

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Brooks Barnhizer, 6-6, G, 20.7, Lafayette Jeff, undecided

Caleb Furst, 6-10, F, 21.7, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Purdue

Trey Kaufman, 6-9, F, 25.8, Silver Creek, undecided

J.R. Konieczny, 6-7, G, 23.5, South Bend St. Joseph, Notre Dame

Khristian Lander, 6-3, G, 21.0, Evansville Reitz, Indiana

Keon Thompson, 6-3, G, 28.1, Merrillville, undecided

RED GROUP

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Jalen Blackmon, 6-2, G, 29.8, Marion, undecided

Luke Brown, 6-2, G, 32.3, Blackford, undecided

Michael Eley, 6-4, G, 21.2, Fort Wayne Snider, undecided

Luke Goode, 6-6, F, 17.6, Homestead, undecided

Christopher Mantis, 6-6, G, 24.8, Lowell, undecided

Malik Stanley, 5-11, G, 21.0, Warren Central, undecided

Blake Wesley, 6-4, G, 26.0, South Bend Riley, undecided

BLUE GROUP

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Shamar Avance, 6-0, G, 14.4, Lawrence North, undecided

Lincoln Hale, 6-4, G, 23.4, Linton-Stockton, Indiana State

Jake Heidbreder, 6-4, G, 20.0, Floyd Central, undecided

Connor Hickman, 6-2, G, 14.5, Bloomington South, undecided

Kooper Jacobi, 6-6, F, 17.3, Silver Creek, undecided

Blake Sisley, 6-9, F, 19.4, Heritage Hills, undecided

Pierce Thomas, 6-5, G, 13.6, Brownsburg, Butler

Head coach: Marc Davidson, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

Assistant coaches: Marc Urban, Chesterton; Kendall Wildey, South Decatur

2020 IndyStar Indiana Girls Junior All-Stars

CORE GROUP

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Ally Becki, 5-9, G, 12.2, Brownsburg, undecided

Katie Burton, 5-9, G, 15.4, Fishers, undecided

Trinity Clinton, 5-7, G, 17.8, Penn, undecided

Lilliann Frasure, 5-9, G, 23.6, North Judson, undecided

Jayla Smith, 5-11, G, 13.3, Lawrence North, Purdue

Ariana Wiggins, 5-8, G, 16.4, Heritage Christian, undecided

RED GROUP

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Maddie Bischoff, 5-10, G, 18.3, Roncalli, undecided

Bridget Dunn, 6-3, F, 12.4, Carmel, undecided

Hanna Knoll, 5-7, G, 16.9, Angola, undecided

Mercedes Rhodes, 5-9, G, 26.9, Oregon-Davis, undecided

Brynn Shoup-Hill, 6-2, F, 15.5, Goshen, undecided

Trinity Thompson, 5-11, F, 20.0, Michigan City, undecided

BLUE GROUP

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Nakaih Hunter, 6-0, F, 11.0, North Central, undecided

Maycee Lange, 6-0, F, 15.7, Vincennes Lincoln, undecided

Chloe McKnight, 5-8, G, 14.1, Bedford North Lawrence, undecided

Meg Newman, 6-3, F, 10.7, North Central, Arizona State

Tenleigh Phelps, 5-11, F, 13.2, Triton Central, Youngstown State

Vanessa Shafford, 5-9, G, 17.9, Linton-Stockton, undecided

Head coach: Jerry Hickey, Salem

Assistant coaches: Brandon Appleton, Angola; Lauren Votaw, Fishers