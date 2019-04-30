Indiana High School football adds new Mercy Rule

The IHSAA announced Monday that starting this fall, the high school football season will have a new mercy rule. When the point differential reaches 35 points in the second half, the game clock will convert to a running clock with the exception of timeouts, scores, and/or injuries. Once implemented, the clock may not revert back to standard timing regardless of the score and coaches will not have the ability to override the implementation of the mercy rule. The 40 second play clock will remain in effect throughout the contest.
