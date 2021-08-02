Indiana High School Football practices get underway

Monday marked the first day Indiana High School football teams could hold official practices for the upcoming season. Sports 10 stopped by the Big Four in the area in Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, West Vigo and Northview.
Season kicks off in just over two weeks
Posted: Aug 2, 2021 8:29 PM
