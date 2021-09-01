Inaugural Gobbler Games Shootout set thanks to four sponsors

This upcoming high school boys basketball season will feature an exciting event. On Saturday, November 27th at Indiana State's Hulman Center the inaugural Gobbler Games Shootout hosted by Terre Haute South will take place. Mossy Oak Properities, State Farm, Servpro and York Buick stepped up to sponsor this event for the players and schools.

Gobbler Games Shootout Schedule:

10:30 am - West Vigo vs. North Vermillion

12:30 pm - TH South vs. Barr-Reeve

2:30 pm - Cloverdale vs. Bloomfield

4:30 pm - Northview vs. North Central

6:30 pm - TH North vs. Evansville Central

8:30 pm - Parke Heritage vs. Linton