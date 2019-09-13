First segement from 9-13-19 In the Zone.
Victory Bell Game.
Terre Hauter 31 - Terre Haute North 14.
Related Content
- In the Zone 9-13-19 Victory Bell Segment
- In the Zone 9-13-19 Part Two
- In the Zone 9-13-19 Part Three
- Victory Bell game special for seniors
- In The Zone Week Three, Segment One
- In The Zone Week Three, Segment Two
- In The Zone Week Three, Segment Three
- Victory Bell streak on the line for THN
- No real favor heading into this years Victory Bell game
- Winning Victory Bell very important to THN and THS players
Scroll for more content...