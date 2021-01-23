Clear

In the Battle of Defending State Champions, Linton Comes Out on Top

The Lady Miners traveled to Loogootee to take on the Lady Lions.

Posted: Jan 23, 2021 10:56 PM
Posted By: Marty Ledbetter

Defending 2A State Champions Linton beat defending 1A State Champions Loogootee 53-41.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Paris
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 22°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 23°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 23°
Cloudy, chance of flurries.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

LOOGOOTEE BLOOMFIELD BBALL

Image

Barr-Reeve Heritage Hills

Image

WBB Northern Iowa Indiana State

Image

Lincoln Hale Sets Single Game Record

Image

Boys Bball Sullivan WRV

Image

GBB Linton Loogootee

Image

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 34°

Image

Riverton Parke Holds on to Beat North Central

Image

Greencastle Gets Back in the Win Column Against South Vermillion

Image

Lady Knights Drop a Heart Breaker in Overtime

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1093375

Reported Deaths: 20534
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4416579197
DuPage703241165
Will59269886
Lake54272903
Kane46750699
Winnebago26623414
Madison25015472
St. Clair22782439
McHenry22050253
Champaign15752104
Peoria15316252
Sangamon14767239
McLean13472170
Tazewell12191250
Rock Island12127306
Kankakee11631185
Kendall988481
LaSalle9704249
Macon8936182
Vermilion7707115
DeKalb761592
Adams7507125
Williamson6293117
Boone561778
Whiteside5403175
Clinton514586
Coles476185
Ogle467672
Knox4674146
Grundy447954
Effingham435970
Jackson428570
Henry408277
Marion4051113
Macoupin397596
Franklin390871
Randolph376773
Livingston375969
Monroe365171
Stephenson360177
Jefferson3521104
Woodford330768
Morgan330092
Logan314758
Montgomery312251
Lee312075
Bureau304184
Christian303476
Fayette295453
Perry275561
Iroquois261358
Fulton260149
Jersey227459
Lawrence220530
McDonough218151
Saline206854
Douglas203434
Union202432
Shelby201035
Crawford181934
Cass178531
Bond177424
Warren159644
Pike158348
Richland156246
Hancock153535
Wayne153543
Clark152133
Jo Daviess151324
Edgar148953
Washington148526
Carroll145733
Moultrie140528
Ford139951
White138231
Clay133340
Greene127443
Johnson124215
Wabash120414
Piatt118918
Mason118441
Mercer118130
De Witt118027
Cumberland111427
Massac105832
Jasper105715
Menard90710
Hamilton72917
Marshall69315
Schuyler64616
Pulaski6223
Brown61911
Stark49720
Edwards4769
Henderson46516
Calhoun4494
Alexander4047
Scott3971
Gallatin3934
Putnam3552
Hardin3098
Pope2553
Unassigned1230
Out of IL320

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 605426

Reported Deaths: 9642
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion836221331
Lake45189680
Allen32646547
Hamilton29240315
St. Joseph27260380
Elkhart24354344
Vanderburgh19292248
Tippecanoe17905133
Johnson14974293
Porter14707168
Hendricks14295248
Madison10909220
Vigo10688179
Clark10581139
Monroe9338110
Delaware9089134
LaPorte9007162
Howard8177143
Kosciusko803182
Warrick668798
Hancock6639104
Bartholomew6443100
Floyd6377109
Wayne6106161
Grant5965115
Dubois554079
Boone549467
Morgan535595
Henry505564
Marshall502684
Cass482663
Dearborn476245
Noble471257
Jackson421947
Shelby413881
Lawrence389179
Clinton372043
Gibson369159
DeKalb345964
Harrison345644
Montgomery343354
Knox334339
Miami319844
Steuben313045
Whitley304526
Wabash301447
Adams299635
Ripley297545
Putnam294149
Huntington290659
Jasper288134
White272242
Daviess266774
Jefferson262538
Decatur246583
Fayette246348
Greene239262
Posey238128
Wells234050
LaGrange227662
Scott223439
Clay221832
Randolph212848
Jennings197736
Sullivan191133
Spencer190121
Washington183722
Fountain183127
Starke174843
Jay167022
Owen163637
Fulton163130
Orange157234
Carroll156415
Rush154418
Perry152727
Vermillion148634
Franklin147833
Tipton131832
Parke13038
Pike116226
Blackford110922
Pulaski96837
Newton90721
Brown87534
Benton86510
Crawford7929
Martin73013
Warren6777
Switzerland6575
Union6267
Ohio4867
Unassigned0375