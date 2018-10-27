Evansville Central 35, Northview 21.
Vincennes Lincoln 6, Evansville Memorial 52.
North Vermillion 35, Seeger 14.
Attica 20, Parke Heritage 16.
Related Content
- In The Zone Sectional Semifinals, Part 2
- In The Zone Sectional Semifinals, Part 1
- In The Zone Sectional Semifinals, Part 3
- In The Zone Sectional Rd. 1 Part 3
- In The Zone Sectional Rd. 1 Part 1
- In The Zone Sectional Rd. 1 Part 2
- West Vigo boys soccer wins sectional semifinal
- THS girls soccer falls in sectional semifinals
- THN girls soccer wins sectional semifinal
- In The Zone Part 1 8/17
Scroll for more content...