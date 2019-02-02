In The Zone Girls Sectional Pt. 1

North Knox 34, Linton 45.
Eastern Green 27, South Knox 44.
Northview 46, South Vermillion 29.
Owen Valley 67, Edgewood 32.
Brownsburg 63, Terre Haute North 31.
