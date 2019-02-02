Clear

In The Zone Girls Sectional Pt. 1

North Knox, Northview and Terre Haute South sectionals.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 11:57 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

North Knox 34, Linton 45.

Eastern Green 27, South Knox 44.

Northview 46, South Vermillion 29.

Owen Valley 67, Edgewood 32.

Brownsburg 63, Terre Haute North 31.

