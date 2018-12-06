Illinois hands ISU women second straight loss

The Indiana State women's basketball team Wednesday had a tough Big Ten road challenge. Illinois knocked off the Sycamores 75-57. Ashli O'Neal led ISU with 19 points. The Sycamores are now 4-3 on the season.
