Illinois football coach, men's basketball coach and AD take voluntary pay cut

Tuesday the University of Illinois announced football head coach Lovie Smith, men's basketball coach Brad Underwood and Athletic Director Josh Whitman will all be taking a voluntary 10 percent pay cut over the next six months. The move is expected to help the University who is strugglind during the Coronavirus Pandemic save more than $400.000.
Move made to help school deal with Coronavirus Pandemic
Posted: Jun 2, 2020 10:35 PM
