Illinois High School athletic teams patiently waiting on news of fall season

Illinois High School Athletic teams continue to practice and get ready for a fall season despite a lot of uncertainty. The IHSA recently said there could be no contact in any sports and no more than 50 people at any sporting event. Those kind of rules paint a grim picture for sports taking place in the fall. Later this week schools hope to find out about fall sports. the IHSA is hosting a board meeting.
Teams practicing despite uncertainty of season
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 10:33 PM
