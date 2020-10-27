Illinois High School Hoops put on hold

Illinois Governor J.B Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday basketball has moved from medium risk, to the high risk category. This means no contact is allowed, just individual workouts. Teams can't have intrasquad scrimmages, and no games.

Pritzker says just like fall sports in Illinois. High school hoops isn't canceled, but put on hold right now. Practice was scheduled to start November 16th, with games tipping November 30th. The IHSA is scheduled to have a board meeting Wednesday, perhaps a new plan will come out of that. At this time no new dates have been announced for practices or games