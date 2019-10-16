Illias Gordon having big season for Northview

The Northview football team will play for the WIC title Friday night at Indian Creek. One of the guys that help the Knights get here is Illias Gordon. He has had a big season on both sides of the ball, especially on defense. He has nine sack and 16 tackles for a loss.
