IU basketball starts official practices

The Indiana men's basketball team hit the hardwood Wednesday for their first official practice of the 2020-2021 season. The Hoosiers are entering year four under head coach Archie Miller. IU has improved their win total each year under coach Miller, reaching 20 wins last season.
Hoosiers looking to improve on 20-win season
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 6:33 PM
