IU basketball ready to prove people wrong

With Romeo Langford gone the spotlight isn't on the Indiana University basketball team as much this season. The Hoosiers are coming off a very disappointing season last year, in which they missed the NCAA Tourney. This years team doesn't have the national expectation level on them like last years team, but they believe they'll surprise people.
