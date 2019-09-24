The Indiana State women's basketball team opens practice Thursday. On Tuesday the team was in Saint Louis for the Missouri Valley Conference Media Day. Head Coach Vicki Hall talked about the inexperience of her team, which features 14 new players.
Related Content
- ISU women's basketball team ready for new chapter
- ISU basketball ready for Jim Shaw Classic
- ISU ready for Valpo
- ISU men's basketball team starts season
- ISU basketball pounds Evansville
- Illinois beats ISU women
- ISU basketball ready for season opener at IU
- New group of Sycamores ready to help ISU basketball win
- ISU basketball pushing one another
- ISU women beat Missouri S&T
Scroll for more content...