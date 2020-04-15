ISU women's basketball signs two new players

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Indiana State women’s basketball has signed two more athletes for the 2020-21 season, head coach Vicki Hall announced on Wednesday.

The two signees - both hailing from junior colleges - will be juniors for the 2020-21 season with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The two signees for the spring are guards and they will join incoming freshman Kallyn Stumbo who was signed in November, bringing the 2020 signing class to a total of three athletes.

Natalia Lalic is a 5-foot-11 guard from Adelaide, Australia and Essy Latu is a 5-foot-10 guard from Queensland, Australia.