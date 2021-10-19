ISU women's basketball picked to finish ninth in MVC

The Indiana State women's basketball team was picked to finish ninth in the MVC preseason poll. The Lady Sycamores open their season under first year head coach Chad Killinger on November 9th at home against Stephens College.
Oct 19, 2021
