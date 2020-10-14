The Indiana State womens basketball team held their first official practice Wednesday for the 2020-2021 season. The Sycamore return 11 letterwinners and most their scoring and rebounding from a team that went just 5-25 last year.
Sycamores looking to bounce back from tough year last season
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 6:33 PM
Related Content
- ISU women's basketball entering season with chip on their shoulder
- West Vigo football entering season with chip on their shoulder
- South Vermillion baseball takes chip on their shoulder into regionals
- Linton heading to regional with chip on their shoulder
- ISU women's basketball looking to gain experience
- ISU women's basketball signs two new players
- ISU men's basketball team starts season
- ISU basketball pounds Evansville
- ISU Basketball adds games
- Illinois beats ISU women
Scroll for more content...