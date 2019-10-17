The Indiana State women's basketball team was picked to finish ninth in the MVC preseason poll.
Related Content
- ISU women picked ninth in MVC preseason poll
- ISU women picked seventh in MVC Preseason poll
- ISU baseball picked third in preseason MVC poll
- ISU men picked sixth in MVC Preseason Poll
- ISU men's basketball picked sixth in MVC
- ISU football picked fourth in MVFC Preseason Poll
- ISU baseball honored by MVC
- Jordan Barnes named MVC Preseason All-MVC First Team
- ISU football preseason ranked
- ISU men open MVC with a win
Scroll for more content...