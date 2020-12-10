ISU travels to Purdue looking to shock the Boilers

The Indiana State men's basketball team will play their first road game of the season Saturday and its a big one. The Sycamores will play at Purdue. ISU hasn't beaten the Boilermakers since 2006.
Sycamores looking for first win over Boilers since 2006
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 11:06 PM
