ISU transfers ready to contribute for Sycamores

Cooper Neese and Christian Williams eligible Sunday

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 11:15 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Indiana State men's basketball team will be at full strength Sunday when they play at TCU. Iowa transfer Christian Williams and Butler transfer Cooper Neese will play their first games of the season Sunday for the Sycamores.

