Tuesday after practice number nine of preseason camp for the Indiana State footbal team head coach Curt Mallory told Sports 10 he hopes to name his starting quarterback next week. Mallory says the decision is down to Kurtis Wilderman and Anthony Thompson. Coach says both have been solid during camp, making the decision even tougher.
Head Coach Curt Mallory says decision will happen soon
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 6:59 PM
Related Content
- ISU starting QB should be named next week
- Ryan Boyle giving ISU stability at QB
- ISU football starts week two of Fall Camp
- ISU men's basketball team starts season
- Sullivan QB looks for redemption against Linton
- ISU football opening season a week early
- ISU Women's Basketball starts new era as practice gets underway
- ISU MBB Starts Their Season with a Win
- Illinois beats ISU women
- ISU baseball drops doubleheader
Scroll for more content...