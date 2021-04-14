ISU soccer season comes to tough end with double overtime loss to Valpo

Valpo beat the Indiana State women's soccer team 1-0 Wednesday in the MVC Tourney semifinals. The loss ends the best season in Sycamores program history.
Sycamores fall in MVC tourney semifinals
Posted: Apr 14, 2021 10:39 PM
