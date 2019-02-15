ISU retires Melanie Boeglin's jersey

Friday night Indiana State retired Melanie Boeglin's number 22 jersey. She's the first women's basketball player in school history to have jersey retired. The former Terre Haute South star guided ISU to a 88-36 record. With Mel ISU made three WNIT tourney's. She holds 10 school records.
