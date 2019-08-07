The Indiana State football team could have one of the top offensive line in the FCS this season. The Sycamores have five seniors starting up front, who have an average weight of over 330 pounds.
Related Content
- ISU relying on experience offensive line
- Ja'Quan Keys sparks ISU offense
- TH South football couting on experience line for big season
- High expectations for Rose offense
- Illinois beats ISU women
- ISU baseball drops doubleheader
- ISU softball beats Evansville
- ISU football opens camps
- ISU drops MVFC opener
- ISU ready for Valpo
Scroll for more content...