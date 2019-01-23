Clear

ISU ready for Valpo

Sycamores looking to snap two-game losing streak

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 11:49 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Indiana State men's basketball team host one of the top teams in the MVC Wednesday in Valpo. The Sycamores need a win to snap a two-game losing streak.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
A rainy, windy night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

THS Girls

Image

Grace Waggoner

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Gas prices and the economy

Image

New ownership take over Riley Restaurant

Image

Moving into the new History Center

Image

Lost Creek Sensory Path

Image

Proposed Indiana cigarette tax increase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling