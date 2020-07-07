ISU offers Anthony Garzolini

Indiana State has offered South Vermillion QB Anthony Garzolini. Its the first D1 offer for the junior QB. Garzolini is currnetly ranked the third best Pro Style QB in the 2022 class in the state of Indiana.
First D1 offer for South Vermillion QB
Posted: Jul 7, 2020 10:47 PM
