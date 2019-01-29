Clear
ISU not worried about standings, but improving for Arch Madness

Sycamores try to improve play for March

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Indiana State men's basketball team has struggled going 3-5 in MVC play. The Sycamores are focused now on improving for the most important time of year, March and Arch Madness. ISU will try to get back on track Wednesday, with a road game at Southern Illinois.

