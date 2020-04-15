ISU men's basketball signs three players

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Indiana State head basketball coach Greg Lansing announced today (April 15) that three student-athletes have elected to join the program in time for the 2020-21 campaign.

Two of the new additions are graduate transfers with one year of eligibility remaining. Randy Miller, Jr., comes to Sycamore Basketball from North Carolina Central while Tobias Howard comes to ISU from Towson. The third addition is junior college transfer Ndongo Ndaw (pronounced NON-go N-dow) who enters the program from Butler Community College – who had their sights on the national championship before their postseason tournament was canceled.