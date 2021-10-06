ISU men's basketball player Micah Thoms suspended indefinitely after arrest

Indiana State men's basketball player Micah Thomas was arrested on Saturday. He's been charged with a felony charge of strangulation and misdemeanor charge of Domestic Battery. Thomas is a JUCO player, who's in his first season with the Sycamores.

Indiana State University released a statement Wednesday evening following Thomas news becoming public:

"We are aware of an incident involving Micah Thomas over this past weekend. He has been suspended indefinitely from all Indiana State men’s basketball team activities pending further investigation. We have no further comment at this time."