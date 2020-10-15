Northern Iowa has been picked to win this years Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball title. The preseason poll was released Thursday, the Sycamores were picked to finish fourth. Senior Tyreke Key was named First Team Preseason All-MVC, while sophomore Jake LaRavia was chosen to the Second Team Preseason All-MVC team.
UNI picked to win conference
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 11:20 PM
Related Content
- ISU men's basketball picked fourth in MVC preseason poll, two Sycamores honored
- ISU baseball picked fourth in MVC preseason poll
- ISU men picked sixth in MVC Preseason Poll
- ISU men's basketball picked sixth in MVC
- ISU baseball picked third in preseason MVC poll
- ISU women picked seventh in MVC Preseason poll
- ISU women picked ninth in MVC preseason poll
- Four Sycamores honored by MVC
- ISU football picked fourth in MVFC Preseason Poll
- ISU baseball honored by MVC
Scroll for more content...