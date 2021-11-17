ISU men's basketball looking to be road warriors to start season

The Indiana State men's basketball team has a busy week with three games in the Myrtle Beach Invitational this week starting Thursday night against Old Dominion. The Sycamores have a tough schedule to start the season with seven of their first eight games on the road.
Seven of Sycamores first eight games are on the road
Posted: Nov 17, 2021 10:50 PM
