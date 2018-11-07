ISU men's basketball looking for better defensive effort

The Indiana State men's basketball team really struggled on the defensive end in their season opening loss at Ball State. The Sycamores gave up 86 points, including 54 in the second half in their 86-69 loss to the Cardinals.
