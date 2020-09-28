ISU men's basketball add St. Louis and drops Dayton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Indiana State basketball has added Saint Louis University to its 2020-21 schedule head coach Greg Lansing announced today. The contest with the Billikens will take place December 15 at Chaifetz Arena.

The Sycamores were originally slated for a rematch with Dayton but do to COVID-19 moving the start date of the Flyer's early season tournament, the game was canceled.

"I've always said scheduling is the worst part of the job and this year with COVID-19, it's been chaotic. We've been lucky to be able to play most of we had scheduled," Lansing said. "One exception is our road game at Dayton. Due to conflicts out of their control, Dayton was forced to cancel our game on December 2. We acted quickly and were able to schedule a game with another A-10 team in close proximity in Saint Louis. We are still looking to add at least one more game and are excited about our schedule."

It will mark the 18th all-time meeting between the two programs and the first since 2015. SLU leads the all-time series over Indiana State 12-5, winning nine straight over the Sycamores from 1985 to 2014 before ISU took the last meeting in 2015 in St. Louis.