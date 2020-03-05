Clear
ISU looking to go dancing for first time since 2011

Sycamores open Arch Madness against Missouri State

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 11:01 PM
Updated: Mar 5, 2020 11:11 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Indiana State men's basketball team opens Arch Madness on Friday, with a quarterfinal game against Missouri State. The two teams split during the regular season with each winning on the others home floor. ISU will be trying to win three games, in three days to advance to the NCAA tourney for the first time since 2011.

