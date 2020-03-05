ISU looking to go dancing for first time since 2011

The Indiana State men's basketball team opens Arch Madness on Friday, with a quarterfinal game against Missouri State. The two teams split during the regular season with each winning on the others home floor. ISU will be trying to win three games, in three days to advance to the NCAA tourney for the first time since 2011.
