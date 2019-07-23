ISU looking for more scorers besides Key and Barnes

Last season the Indiana State men's basketball team had the number one and 10th overall scorers in the MVC in Tyreke Key and Jordan Barnes. This summer those two have been working on getting others involved to have a more balanced scoring attack next season.
