Thursday Indiana State introduced Josh Schertz as their new men's basketball coach. He comes from division two Lincoln Memorial in Tennesse. Schertz has been named a four time national coach of the year and has won 83% of his games. He's regarded as one of the top D2 coaches in the nation.
Schertz 26th coach in Sycamore history
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 10:45 PM
Related Content
- ISU introduces Josh Schertz as new men's basketball coach
- SMWC Introduces new Men's Basketball coach
- ISU men's basketball beats Green Bay
- ISU men's basketball looking for consistency
- ISU men's basketball to play Colorado
- ISU men's basketball team starts season
- ISU men's basketball picked sixth in MVC
- ISU men's basketball returns to the court
- ISU men's basketball signs three players
- Indiana State introduces Vicki Hall as new women's basketball coach
Scroll for more content...