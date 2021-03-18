Clear

ISU introduces Josh Schertz as new men's basketball coach

Schertz 26th coach in Sycamore history

Posted: Mar 18, 2021 10:45 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Thursday Indiana State introduced Josh Schertz as their new men's basketball coach. He comes from division two Lincoln Memorial in Tennesse. Schertz has been named a four time national coach of the year and has won 83% of his games. He's regarded as one of the top D2 coaches in the nation.

