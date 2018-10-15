ISU hoops' hosts first scrimmage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With three weeks until the start of the Indiana State men's basketball season, we're starting to get an idea of what kind of talent the squad will have. The Sycamores hosted their first internal scrimmage over the weekend.

With nine of the 14 players on the roster listed as guards, Indiana State will space the floor this season and likely score a lot of points.

On the flip side, the Sycamores will need players to step up on the defensive end and in rebounding.