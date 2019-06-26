ISU holds Sycamore Summer Slam

Wednesday the Indiana State men's and women's basketball teams meet with fans at the Sycamore Summer Slam at The Landing in Terre Haute. ISU fans had the chance to interact with Sycamore fans about the upcoming season.
