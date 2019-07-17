ISU gives Mitch Hannahs a contract extension

Indiana State announced that baseball coach Mitch Hannahs signed an extension that will keep him with the Sycamores through 2022. Hannahs could earn an additional year with an NCAA postseason appearance. In six years he's guided ISU to two NCAA tourney appearances. His 201 wins are second all-time in program history.
