Indiana State announced Tuesday they gave football coach Curt Mallory a contract extension through the 2023 season. Last year Coach Mallory guided the biggest turnaround in college football. His Sycamores won their final five games to finish 7-4. The year before during his first campaign at ISU the Sycamores were scoreless.
Related Content
- ISU gives Coach Mallory contract extension
- Curt Mallory named MVFC Coach of the Year
- Curt Mallory Eddie Robinson finalist
- Cam Cameron believes in Curt Mallory
- Mallory gets first win with Sycamores
- Bill Mallory undergoes emergency brain surgery after fall
- Illinois beats ISU women
- ISU baseball drops doubleheader
- ISU softball beats Evansville
- ISU football opens camps
Scroll for more content...