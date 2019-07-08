New group of Sycamores ready to help ISU basketball win

The Indiana State men's basketball team has five solid new players on the roster. They include freshman Tre Williams, Cobie Barnes, Jake LaRavia and Jared Hankins alongs with junior college player Chris Agbo. These five will be trying to help ISU deliver their first winning season in six years.
