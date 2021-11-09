ISU football trying to finish with winning record

The Indiana State football team will play their final home game of the season Saturday when they host 15th-ranked Southern Illinois. At 4-5 ISU needs wins in their final two games of the season to finish with a winning record.
Sycamores need to win last two games to achieve goal
Posted: Nov 9, 2021 11:11 PM
