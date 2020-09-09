ISU football to play Montana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Indiana State and Montana announced a home-and-home football series between the two programs for the 2022 and 2025 seasons on Wednesday.

"This series is a great opportunity for us to play a top-quality team outside of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, providing our fan base exciting new opportunities during the regular season," Indiana State Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales said. "Montana is a tremendous football program that is ranked in the Top-25 on a regular basis, and the chance to play this type of competition only makes our program stronger while helping us reach our goal of the FCS Playoffs."

The first game between Indiana State and Montana will take place in Terre Haute on Sept. 17, 2022, with the Sycamores returning the trip to Missoula on Sept. 20, 2025.

It will mark the first meeting between the two programs.